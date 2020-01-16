Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.15 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38. The stock has a market cap of $624.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.75 and a 200-day moving average of $193.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.04.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

