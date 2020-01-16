Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.