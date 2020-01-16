10,376 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 232,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 28,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

