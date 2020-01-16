Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 122,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 88,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 254,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.77. The stock has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.