Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.