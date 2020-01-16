Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 8,369 NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.49.

