Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 4%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

