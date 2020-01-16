Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,378,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,788,000 after purchasing an additional 832,194 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42,550.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after buying an additional 2,559,972 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

