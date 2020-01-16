Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $301.51 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $238.95 and a twelve month high of $302.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.