iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Decreased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

