14,373 Shares in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

SMB opened at $17.87 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0247 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

