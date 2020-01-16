Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $234,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

