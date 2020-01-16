Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

