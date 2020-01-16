Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. VF Corp has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $100.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

