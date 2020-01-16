Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2,853.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $167.20 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $179.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average of $165.04.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. ValuEngine lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

