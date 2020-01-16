Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $428,000 Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

NYSE BDX opened at $277.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.