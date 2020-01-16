Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at $19,579,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 110.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $166,890.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $997,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,457 shares of company stock worth $668,678. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.