Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 798 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

SCHB opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4623 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tyme Technologies Inc Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares
Tyme Technologies Inc Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares
Gayn Erickson Sells 20,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems Stock
Gayn Erickson Sells 20,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems Stock
Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 6,087 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. Stock
Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 6,087 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. Stock
H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 285 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Stock
H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 285 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Stock
Mansoor Raza Mirza Sells 2,056 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Stock
Mansoor Raza Mirza Sells 2,056 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Stock
Theodore B. Young Sells 3,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd Stock
Theodore B. Young Sells 3,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report