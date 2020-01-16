Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 798 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4623 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.