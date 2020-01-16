TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods has lagged the industry in the past six months. The company has been seeing drab sales for a while now, which continued in third-quarter 2019. During the quarter, both earnings and sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Notably, TreeHouse Foods is grappling with sluggish Baked Goods and Meal Solutions units, which were hurt by SKU rationalization, adverse volume/mix and currency woes in the third quarter. Further, management lowered its earnings guidance for 2019, wherein sales are likely to remain weak. Nonetheless, the company is on track with its Structure to Win program, which is aimed at cutting costs. Also, we commend TreeHouse Foods’ focus on refining portfolio, as part of which it sold the Snacks unit and is on track to divest its ready-to-eat cereal business.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of THS opened at $47.02 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

