Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on TRN. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
NYSE:TRN opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.07.
In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,229,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,510,646 shares of company stock worth $30,920,620. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 142.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.