US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on USX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

USX stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $266.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. US Xpress Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,675.00. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,494 shares of company stock worth $158,823. 34.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 215,471 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.