Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Increased to Buy at Ardour Capital

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by research analysts at Ardour Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.63. Union Pacific has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $182.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after buying an additional 7,767,384 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.