Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to at Nomura

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by Nomura from to in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.58.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $200.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Analyst Recommendations for Visa (NYSE:V)

