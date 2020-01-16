Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $804.00

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 804 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 804 ($10.58), with a volume of 146477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796 ($10.47).

Several analysts have weighed in on KNOS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $979.39 million and a PE ratio of 50.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 705.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 572.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Richard McCann sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total value of £8,700,000 ($11,444,356.75).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

