STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $445.00

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.74), with a volume of 15265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.71).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STVG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $174.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 399.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 378.72.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

