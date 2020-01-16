STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $445.00

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.74), with a volume of 15265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.71).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STVG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $174.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 399.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 378.72.

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Union Pacific Rating Increased to Buy at Ardour Capital
Union Pacific Rating Increased to Buy at Ardour Capital
Visa PT Raised to at Nomura
Visa PT Raised to at Nomura
Veeva Systems Upgraded at Morgan Stanley
Veeva Systems Upgraded at Morgan Stanley
Vornado Realty Trust Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays
Vornado Realty Trust Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays
TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Hits New 1-Year High at $107.00
TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Hits New 1-Year High at $107.00
Kainos Group Reaches New 52-Week High at $804.00
Kainos Group Reaches New 52-Week High at $804.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report