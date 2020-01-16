Tristel (LON:TSTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $395.00

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 395 ($5.20), with a volume of 18098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.06).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.72. The company has a market cap of $176.63 million and a P/E ratio of 44.38.

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

