Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD) Hits New 12-Month High at $270.00

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.53), with a volume of 18989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.53).

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.62 million and a P/E ratio of 22.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

