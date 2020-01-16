Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.23

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 7035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

