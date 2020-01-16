ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.57

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 53425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0869 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 18.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 314.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 92,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,241 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

