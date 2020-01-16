ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.57

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 53425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0869 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SH)
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
