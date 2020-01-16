iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $147.44

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.44 and last traded at $147.44, with a volume of 58311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.35.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:OEF)
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
