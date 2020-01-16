iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $147.44

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.44 and last traded at $147.44, with a volume of 58311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.02.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:OEF)

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.