SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.44

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.44 and last traded at $110.44, with a volume of 1501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1556 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XSD)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

