iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $182.04

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.04 and last traded at $182.04, with a volume of 31262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.89.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8356 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWB)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

