Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.96

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.96 and last traded at $150.96, with a volume of 5546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.768 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,019,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,491,000 after acquiring an additional 230,334 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 643.9% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 209,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,751,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,406,000 after acquiring an additional 188,208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,841,000 after acquiring an additional 175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

