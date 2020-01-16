SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.36

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 260485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,787,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,697,000 after acquiring an additional 540,473 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,567,000 after purchasing an additional 737,634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,776,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after acquiring an additional 67,519 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,685,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,944,000 after acquiring an additional 45,967 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.