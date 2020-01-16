SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.36

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 260485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)
SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).
