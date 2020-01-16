Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.48

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.48 and last traded at $60.48, with a volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6173 per share. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

