Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.07

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 11640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,728,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,351,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,149,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 24.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,018,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 201,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 845,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 110,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

