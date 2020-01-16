Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.81

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.81 and last traded at $166.80, with a volume of 90002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

