Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 809 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $61.09 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3074 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

