Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,158,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 160,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 319,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.