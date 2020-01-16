Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Increases By 9.6%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 537,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.9 days.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after buying an additional 1,312,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,967,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,289,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 409.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 78,972 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

