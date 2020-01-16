Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 14,700,000 shares. Approximately 35.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.