Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 14,700,000 shares. Approximately 35.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
