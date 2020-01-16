iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.26

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.26 and last traded at $137.26, with a volume of 10689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.96.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWD)
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).
