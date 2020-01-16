iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.26

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.26 and last traded at $137.26, with a volume of 10689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

