Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

