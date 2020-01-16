Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.15. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 61.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.