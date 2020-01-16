Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given New $18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

AQST stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

