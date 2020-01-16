Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.