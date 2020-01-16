Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Williams Capital started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 946,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,965 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 278.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.9% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,085,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 60,863 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.