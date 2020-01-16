Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WWD. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.80.

WWD stock opened at $123.86 on Monday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 63.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 790.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

