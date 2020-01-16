Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,431,000 after buying an additional 120,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after buying an additional 488,205 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 175,201 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

