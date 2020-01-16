Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 720

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bodycote to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 839.62 ($11.04).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 929.50 ($12.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 921.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 787.22.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

